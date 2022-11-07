Klaffer, Muhlviertel, Upper Austria

I was taking part in a European Erasmus Plus Youth project in a very small village called Klaffer, in Upper Austria and I was taking the chance to go out in a nearby lake whenever we had a break from the seminar which was held at the premises of Mühlviertel.

The lake and its surroundings were really scenic covered in mist and oozing autumnal atmosphere. I focused a lot on reflections on the surface of the lake and was particularly attracted by this scene with the orange colours of the twigs in the foreground, the reflections of leafless trees turning grey in the background, and the circles formed by the droplets on the surface of the water.

It is what I call an "intimate landscape" really which is not like a grand vista but, to me, it represents autumn, a moody atmosphere, and peace! I had a tiny camera with me, the Canon EOS M100 which I was trying to get the hang of once I had barely used it till then.

