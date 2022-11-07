Castle Duurstede, Wijk bij Duurstede, The Netherlands

Every year, in October or November I will meet a friend for a photography weekend in The Netherlands with a focus on autumn colours. With a full-time job we sometimes have to plan this weekend months in advance. Over the last 10 years, we found that our weekend has shifted from early October to the first week of November. It looks like autumn is arriving later each year.

This weekend we were very lucky. Over the week rain was forecasted for the weekend with some sunny spells on Saturday. We almost cancelled a planned sunrise shot over the river Rhine as we had to drive for half an hour and in the early morning, it was still raining. But we ended up with the best sunrise experience in a very long time!

So after this, we headed into the forests east of Utrecht (‘Utrechtse Heuvelrug’) and we had an excellent day going around and spending time on photography instead of on work. The many different trees were in all kinds of colours as our first autumnal storm still had to arrive.

I find forest photography still a big challenge, although I am proud of some of the results. But for the Autumn Visions Assignment, I chose a photo at the castle ‘Duurstede’ in the town of ‘Wijk bij Duurstede’. The castle has a history dating back to the 13th century and is now used for different events/parties.

