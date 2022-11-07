Alpe di Siusi, Dolomites, Tyrol, Italy

Alpe di Siusi is a high alpine meadow located in the Dolomites of Northern Italy. This is a magical place, especially at sunrise and sunset. In the summer and fall, the meadows are used as pasture land for grazing cattle. It is a popular summer hiking destination as the gondolas and ski lifts remain open. Fall is a beautiful time to travel to this area although the majority of ski lifts have closed. In winter it is a very popular ski destination with all of the lifts open and busy.

Accessing this area can be a challenge as there are very restrictive rules for driving cars into the area. Most vehicles must be parked outside the area in one of several parking lots and access is only by gondolas or busses. One may park and hike into the area, but that involves more walking than we were interested in. One exception to the rule is if you have reservations and are staying in one of the local hotels. Then you may drive directly to your hotel and leave your car parked there for your stay. There are hefty fines for being caught breaking these rules. My wife and I travelled here in the fall of 2022. We opted to stay in one of the hotels, which worked out great.

Thanks to the restrictive rules they have been able to maintain a very beautiful, peaceful and serene area. Although there are compositions everywhere one turns, our focus was on the Gruppo Dei Sassolongo Range. We found a great location about a 20-minute walk from our hotel. Many small ski hut buildings scattered throughout gentle rolling hills and valleys create an interesting foreground to the Sossolongo Range. Adding pre-sunrise morning fog is the icing on the cake as far as we were concerned. This photo is a blend of 5 bracketed exposures. I was particularly interested in catching the sun rising behind the mountain and lighting up some of the fog in the distance.

