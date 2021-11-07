Mudh Village, Pin Valley, India

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

My wishlist to visit Pin Valley was fulfilled during my Spiti exploration. Mudh village,Pin Valley is one of the remotest village of Pin Valley. Having a population of around 150-200 people. It's the starting or ending point of the famous Pin-Bhaba or Pin-Parvati trek. There's a trail that will take you to the Pin river down below the village. You can either ask the local but I figured out the trail myself one early morning. This is one of most picturesque village I have ever seen in my life. Someday I will definitely go back to this village.

