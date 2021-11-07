Monrovian, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Have you ever broken down twice in the middle of a state you have never been to, about 650 miles from home? Well, that is exactly what happened to me during my autumn trip to Utah, USA. It was supposed to be my first camping trip as I have never camped before and I was extremely excited to do so.

We drove that 600 miles to get to Utah and then "boom" our truck overheated at 10,000 feet. That meant we had to find a hotel and hope for the best. Come morning, our truck was perfectly fine and we headed off towards Bryce Canyon. We pulled off the side of the road to shoot a cabin that has been there for over 100 years when "boom", we ran our truck through a pole. Luckily, It was an easy fix and after about an hour, we were back on the road. But we had decided to skip the camping part of our trip and just get a hotel for the rest of our stay.

As we looked for a hotel to stay in, we accidentally ended up in a town called Manroe, Utah, and that's how we stumbled upon one of their local parks. I felt like a kid in a candy store, with all the fall colors all around me. Fall was in full bloom and I took advantage of the secluded park. I climbed down to the stream and decided to capture the beauty of this place. I focus stacked this photo so that I could capture all the detail. This place will always hold a special place in my heart and I will never forget Monrovian Park.

