Lake Lure Reflections, Rutherford County, NC , USA

Picture Story

I was working near the lake one day. It was a beautifully clear fall day. I was in the boathouse looking out at the spectacular display of color across the small inlet, it was the peak week of color. The water was fairly calm and I was just admiring the display of color. A motorboat came by and created this wake and the wave action and this interesting graduation of color from blue sky to the reflection of the trees across the inlet. I grabbed my camera and captured several frames and different images of the wave action and the trees reflections. This frame is my favorite wave action. I love the interaction, the graduation of color, and contrast between the blue sky and the trees.

