Fort Sheridan Lake County Forest Preserve, Lake Forest, Illinois, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

One of my favorite places to walk anytime of the year is the Fort Sheridan Lake County Forest Preserve. The forest preserve is a 250 acre space that combines a savanna, ravines and a 70 foot bluff over looking Lake Michigan. Fort Sheridan is one of my favorite places to walk and photograph.

During the Summer I noticed an Oak tree along a South trail of the preserve with an unusual canopy. Closer inspection of the canopy revealed that part of this Oak tree's top had been sheared off during a storm or perhaps struck by lightning. Every time I walked by that tree I kept thinking about creating an image of that Oak tree with the unusual canopy.

Summer became fall and I watched as the leaves turn from green to gold. The colors were great, but there was something missing from the image I imagined in my mind. I needed some clouds. I kept watching and waiting hoping for the "best" sky before the leaves were gone. With November on the door step of October, I thought I might not be able to create the image I saw in my mind's eye.

With three days left in October, on a sunny afternoon, some clouds rolled in ahead a late fall rain storm and I knew this might be my one opportunity to create the image I had in mind.

I jumped in the car and drove 15 minutes North to the forest preserve. Luckily it was less than a 10 minute walk from the car to the tree. The sky was changing quickly. I setup my camera and tripod, and started working on a few different composition ideas. Just after I took this image, the clouds moved in covering up the Sun. I waited around for another 30 minutes to see if there would be another break in the clouds, but the skies didn't change. Fortunately I was able to capture this Oak tree with it's two small companions, good lighting, and a great sky.

When I look at this image, I am reminded of Henri Cartier-Bresson's idea of the "decisive moment" and the one creative moment you get to create that unique image.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now