Burst of Light, Yukon Territory, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I have finally had a chance to sit down and take a look at the backlog of images I have piled up over this whirlwind of a year.

Tombstone truly was a trip of a lifetime. In that week in the backcountry I had time to finally grieve my dad a bit, and work through some hard emotions of lost and found relationships.

Hiking to this lake, 6km in the pouring rain, my pack tipping over 100lbs, and kiva in tow... I cursed the gods, as I slipped and slid in the mud. We had seen all matter of weather in the first few days, so this was no surprise. Although what was a surprise was what I would find on that hike that has changed everything.

For now, here is my first image from my trip to the yukon! A super cool mountain, stunning autumn foliage, ancient lichen covered rocks and a burst of intense light amidst the stormy clouds.

Light in the darkness, something I seem to find in all matters of life and landscape. Beacons of hope, lighting our path or guiding us, even saving us.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now