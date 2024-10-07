Jones Lake , Chilliwack, BC, Canada

Wahleach Lake, or Jones Lake, is a picturesque lake and reservoir situated in the Skagit Range of British Columbia's Lower Mainland, east of Chilliwack and southwest of Hope. As a landscape photographer, this location ranks among my favorites in the province. The majestic mountain ranges and surreal, stump-dotted landscape evoke an otherworldly ambience.
Regardless of the season, each visit inspires awe and creative fervor, driven by the unique beauty of the tree stumps and roots. Their eerie yet captivating presence makes Jones Lake a standout destination for landscape photography in British Columbia, Canada.
