Waiau Falls, Coromandel, New Zealand

In early 2021, we decided to do a family trip to Coromandel, the eastern side of the north island of New Zealand.

New Zealand is such a picturesque country, and this part of New Zealand is famous for its beaches with pristine waters and stunning landscapes. The waterfall was on the way to Coromandel town from Whitianga on a back country road. We reached there early in the day as it gets crowded with tourists in the summer days.

It was a bright, sunny day, and I had to put on my 10-stop ND filter to get the water flowing. I got a 42-second exposure, and I like how I captured the waterfall with lush green vegetation as the surroundings. Some minor adjustments were made in the light room to enhance colours, and cropping was applied.

