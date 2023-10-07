Fog Wave, Ramon Crater, Israel

Ever since I witnessed my first desert fog wave, I could not stop looking for more. It has been 9 years since I started this project, and watching a fog wave is still as magical as the first time I saw it.

I was no stranger to getting up in the middle of the night and taking the two-hour drive to the desert. But this time was special, as I took my son with me. During that long drive, there is plenty of time to watch the conditions along the way and anxiously try to guess whether that fog wave will be there.

It was still dark when we finally arrived, and there was still no sign of the fog. But those desert fog waves are elusive: sometimes, they form before sunrise and disappear with the first rays of light. Sometimes, they arrive only when the sun is already up. And so we waited as it started to form before our astonished eyes.

It started small. Then, the fog became thicker and thicker as the winds carried more fog. But the real magic started as the sun rose. The fog wave persisted. The already magnificent, 300m high waterfall-like wave now caught the red sunrise glow. We watched it together, taking some images. It was by far the most magical fog wave I've seen, and sharing it with my son was a unique experience. It continued long after sunrise as we poured some hot tea and watched it.

