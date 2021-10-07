The Lost Land, Isere, France

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Near the French Alps, the mountains are majestic. All the more so when in autumn, clouds appear and transform the landscapes into magnificent ethereal places. From the sky, the lake appears and reveals its turquoise blue color.

The ideal moment to take pictures and show this wild and preserved nature. The lake extends in all its length to a hydraulic dam.

I am lucky to be able to live in this place where nature is king. I sent the drone from my house, I just had to admire what I saw through my screen.

