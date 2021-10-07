Maroon Bells Wilderness, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Maroon Bells Lake in Colorado is a magnet for photographers, tourist and nature lovers. The towering above Maroon Peaks reflected in the lake is near perfect scenery for photography. The only drawback of all that setting is a wild crowd of people, each of them dreaming about capturing the sheer beauty of this place on cameras or smart phones. Solution for me was taking a 2 mile hike to Crater lake. Fall scenery and views were breathtaking. Most of the visitors stayed behind and I could enjoy amazing panoramas of fired up aspen grows, cold-blue sky and snowed caped mountain peaks.

