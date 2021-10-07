Mallos de Riglos, Huesca, Spain

Picture Story

The Mallos de Riglos are a series of rock formations that appear as a wall that watches over the valley of the Aragón River. The photo is taken from a nearby place called Mirador de los Buitres (viewpoint of the Vultures) since colonies of griffon vultures nest on these walls. This enclave provides great sunsets that allow you to contemplate the last lights that illuminate the valley. This enclave is a wonderful point right in the foothills to the south of the Pyrenees (Huesca, Spain). As it is about 40 km from my house, through a forest track, I come close to it with some frequency, especially. at sunset; This supposes moments of stillness and of expanding the soul, in the solitude of silence and of the wind that frequently blows with intensity. In this year of pandemic and frequent confinements, I have enjoyed it even more intensely on the occasions when I have been able to get close. The view of this valley at sunset is hardly ever disappointing.

On this occasion, after a rainy day, the afternoon left a fairly clean sky with a few clouds that, fortunately, at sunset, allowed intense rays of sun to filter into the sky while their light, already declining. It brought contrasts of light and shadow to the valley; Those sun beams added spectacularity to the landscape. It lasted only moments but for me they were magical and full of poetry. I hope you like it and transmit to you the sensations that I was able to experience in those moments.

