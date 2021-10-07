Lundy Lake, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This was taken a few years ago in the Eastern Sierras of California. We were down there running a workshop to photograph the Fall colors in the area and in this particular year the foliage was amazing. As we left our motel in Lee Vining near Mono Lake to start the drive home, I took a short detour off the highway and headed up in to Lundy Canyon towards Lundy Lake.

All along the canyon there were some amazing photographic possibilities. I stopped at least 4 times along the way to photograph different subjects, but eventually I made it to the lake. This is an alpine lake surrounded by some amazing mountains, creating a perfect backdrop to the beauty of the lake and seasonal foliage.

I spent time scouting the location, working to find the right combination of logs in the foreground, reflection in the water, foliage and mountains in the background. The logs in the foreground could be quite messy at first glance so I worked to try and minimize their visual impact in the image, yet also allowing them to be a part of the image. There was no wind or movement in the scene so I didn't have to worry too much about any motion blur of the water or leaves from having a longer shutter speed. I shot several frames from a couple of different locations on the east end of the lake and this is the one that I was happiest with.

After several hours in the canyon, I finally turned my truck back towards the highway and home, getting home hours later than planned, but the delay was well worth it!

