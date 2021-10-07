Brothers Water, Cumbria, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Brothers Water is a small lake in the Hartsop valley, in the north-eastern region of the English Lake District. It lies at the northern end of Kirkstone Pass, on the descent towards Patterdale. It was once called Broad Water, but the name was changed in the 19th century after two brothers drowned there.

This image was taken on our first visit to Brothers Water on a cold November morning. The dappled morning light was spectacular, and the lake was so calm it gave us superb reflections.

There were snow-capped mountains all around giving us some spectacular “grand landscapes”, but I much preferred this more intimate scene of the fells reflected in the lake.

Brothers Water is a superb location and one I would highly recommend to anyone visiting the northern Lake District and there are plenty of other locations nearby to interest the landscape photographer.

Personally, I favour visiting in Autumn or Winter, when you get much better light, as the sun is much lower. November was perfect for us as we got the autumn colours as well as the snow topped peaks. The temperature can be fairly low in winter, so dress up warm and I’d advise taking wellies as the going can be muddy at times.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now