Alfeios River, Arcadia, Peloponnese, Greece

Picture Story

We visited the area of Karitena, the prefecture of Arcadia in Peloponnese, Greece for a weekend hike with some fellow hikers and visited this particular bridge called Vrontos and which is stretching over the river Alfeios (a river known even from Greek mythology with that particular name).

We got close to the river and could discern the bridge way back in the distance and what made me take this photo was the light falling on the arch of the bridge and the color of the foliage turning yellow because of the season.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

