Wasco County, Oregon, USA

The light on this day had been dull - heavy, overcast skies with no discernible cloud texture or structure. We were on our way from Hood River, Oregon, to White River Falls in eastern Wasco County. I wasn't super enthused about the photographic possibilities, but as we all know, weather can and will change.

As we were rolling down Hwy 197 past beautiful mid-summer wheat fields reminiscent of the Palouse in eastern Washington, the sun broke free of the clouds and lit up the fields as we dropped down a sweeping curve in the road. Knowing my time with good light might be limited, I decided to carpe the diem. I made a U-turn on the thankfully lightly travelled road, had my other half look out for oncoming cars, and managed to get a few good shots in before the sun disappeared again.

The sunset at White River Falls turned out to be pretty good - but that's another assignment.

