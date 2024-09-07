Vicuna, Coquimbo, Chile

I got up early for a Sunrise in Coquimbo, Chile. I was in Vicuna, a small town along Route 41, also known as " La Ruta De Estrellas." It was a foggy morning, and there was no sun to speak of. I decided to go off the beaten path and take a chance at possibly capturing a sunrise.

This road started as a dirt road that led up into the mountains. About halfway up, the fog began to break, and I could see the sunshine just over the mountain tops. I was so happy and excited!! As I travelled up higher into the mountain with the curved road leading up to this very spot. There was something so magical about this specific sunrise, it took my breathe away at the beauty.

Taking the path that is least taken reminds me of how life can be – there are so many curves along the paths we take. When you follow the path least taken, sometimes you might find the most beautiful things in life. There is always a story to every image taken in life. This moment made me look at things from a new perspective. It is a moment that I will never forget, and I am grateful I got to capture it.

