Nikkaluokta, Kiruna, Sweden

The end of July arrived, and with it, the first day of a big through-hike adventure. The plan was to go from Nikkaluokta to the huts in the Sälka Valley along the Kungsleden, where we would work for about a month for the Swedish Tourist Association.

The image was taken with a drone in order to capture the beautiful zigzag of Vistasjåkka, the main river of the Gorgeous Vistas Valley.

