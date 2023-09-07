Abraham Lake, Western Alberta, Canada

Picture Story

Abraham Lake is located in West-central Alberta, Canada. It is located in what is known as David Thompson Country. The highway follows alongside the lake for about 32 kilometres. The highway ends at a location called the Saskatchewan River Crossing. This spot puts you on the beautiful icefields highway between Banff and Jasper National Parks.

Abraham Lake is unique. It is an artificial lake and the largest reservoir in Alberta and was built in 1972. The striking blue water results from rock flour carried down from nearby glaciers. The lake is 4,335 feet deep and very cold. The lake is a photographer's dream as huge amounts of methane ice bubbles can be seen and photographed through the clear ice in winter.

The area has fine fishing, many camping spots and hiking trails to test every possible ability. Wildlife is plentiful, and we enjoyed photographing 2 black bears and 2 mountain goats from our vehicle. However, be bear aware this area has an abundance of the critters. For bird lovers, the area has a variety of species to view from your campsite or hiking adventures. All roads getting to this magnificent area are well-paved. Many people utilize the public off-roads for family adventures.

Sadly, to build the dam and create the lake, the flooding of the Kootenay plains and the home of the Stoney Nakoda First Nations way of life suffered. We should always be mindful of it when enjoying this amazing area. Suppose you are coming to check this area out and plan to visit Jasper and Banff National Parks. Arrive at Edmonton or Calgary International Airport to visit an amazing all-year adventure area.

