Top of Cruach Mountain, Dingle Peninsula, Kerry, Ireland

Picture Story

Everybody who ever travel to Ireland can associate Kerry and Dingle Peninsula like a real heaven on earth... Breathtaking mountain views, emerald ocean and golden sand strands with deep blue skies... But sometimes the weather give us some other views and feelings.

After several terrible wet nights in tent at Carrauntoohil foothills and almost the same wet experience near Mount Brandon, I'd found a stretch of almost clear skies between two thunderstorms and climb one of the hills near the western coast... Trying to keep in view several types of clouds and sky condition I shot a set of pictures with slightly different set ups (to keep right exposures for sky, clouds formations and shady grounds).

So, the whole panorama is a multi exposure, composed set of vertical pictures... In post production - a bit work with highlights/shadows, some added contrast in shaded areas... Some adjustments in color temperature and gradient masks...

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

