Swider River Valley, Dluzew, Poland

The picture was taken at dawn in the Swider River valley in central Poland. There are wild meadows around this river. You can find many different flowering plants blooming in different colours in spring. Often, these flowers grow in large clusters.

In this picture, there is Silene (Lychnis) - a plant that blooms purple in June. I put it in the foreground. In the background, there is a lonely tree. The thick morning fog surrounding the area, by limiting visibility, reduced the number of distracting details in this scene. Additionally, such fog improved the plasticity of the photo, reduced excessive contrasts and added a bit of mystery.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now