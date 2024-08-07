Spreewald, Germany

This photo is another one from my trip to the Spreewald in Germany. I like walking through meadows or forests in search of shots. When I find something interesting, I write it down on my map and return there at the golden hour, at dawn or dusk. It was the same this time.

I went for a walk in the meadows near the Spree River. These meadows are private property. They belong to a dairy farm. In addition to cows, I also met roe deer looking for food there. I thought I would go back there in the morning and try to photograph a few roe deer at dawn.

I packed my telephoto lens and left the house the next day before dawn. It was about half an hour's walk from where I lived. It was foggy in the morning, so the atmosphere was very mystical. When I got there, I hid behind the trees and waited for the animals.

After a few dozen minutes, a small herd of roe deer appeared. The chamois ran around the field, and I could do what I love: photography.

There were a few lonely trees in the meadow, and I wanted to photograph a roe deer against the background of one of them. As is often the case in this type of photography, patience pays off.

When I saw a chamois running towards one of the trees, I immediately lined up for the shot. I always set my camera to burst mode, which is ideal in such situations.

That's how this mystical shot was created – a running roe deer against the background of a lonely tree. The whole thing was set against a meadow shrouded in mist. I couldn't have dreamed of a better setting.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now