Root Tree, Port Gamble, Washington, USA

During a seemingly uninspiring photowalk, a few people commented that there was nothing to photograph. In reply, I spoke the following words and allowed this photograph to respond.

It is no mystery that trees grow in two directions simultaneously. Their roots push through dirt and stone while branches push through the seasons. Amongst the chaos of subjects, photography creates order.

By placing the chaos of leaves at the end of each root, I attempted to create order, allowing the roots to mirror the fruits of their labor.

