Kolukkomalai Peak, Tamil Nadu, India

I took this photo in April 2023 when I visited the Kolukkomalai peak in Tamil Nadu, India. I was there to see the sunrise from the mountain peak, and after sunrise, I noticed this tree at a distance. So, I had to zoom in to 300mm to capture the tree and its surroundings when sunlight hits the tree between the mountains.

A lonely tree with green colour leaves under the morning sunlight with the background of a lush green tea garden had sought my attention for its stunning composition.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now