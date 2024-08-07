    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Keswick Lonely Tree, Lake District, Cumbria, England

    By Edyta Rice
    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    I stood near the shore of Derwent Water, drawn to the sight of a solitary tree hanging tenaciously from the edge of a rocky cliff. The sky above was stormy and turbulent, yet just as I framed the shot, the sun began to emerge from behind the mountain, directly behind the tree, casting an ethereal light across the moody landscape.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®