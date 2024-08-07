Edisto Island, South Carolina, USA

The "Boneyard" beach, located on Edisto Island, South Carolina, is one of the most interesting coastal zones I have visited. It seems the area is being overtaken by the Atlantic Ocean, featuring these old oak trees clinging to the continent's edge.

The old plantation and surrounding land on Edisto Island was a gift from the Margaret Pepper family and was granted to the State of South Carolina in 1977 by Mr. Pepper. His wish was only able to be used after his wife passed away so she would have the opportunity to continue her years on the land she so loved.

Now, a Wildlife Management Area operated by South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources is open to the public and continues to thrill your adventurous side as you experience an unspoiled land. Going to Botany Bay Plantation and the unique "Boneyard" beach provides you with an opportunity to step back in time and fall in love with the beauty of the Carolina's "Lowcounty".

I hiked to this spot on Botany Bay beach early on a Spring morning. I had scouted out this tree the evening before and knew it would make a fantastic subject. The tide was up, and more seawater motion was added around the tree as the sunlit horizon flared in daybreak color. It all came together as I stood there in the cold surfwater: color, motion and trees - Tidal Trees.

