Common Cranes, Spreewald, Germany

In March of this year, I went to the Spreewald in Germany. The Spreewald is a UNESCO biosphere reserve. I go there often. I always bring back a lot of great photos from there. Depending on the season, I take pictures of landscapes or wild animals there. This time, I was hunting for images of common cranes. The Spreewald is a common crane sanctuary. There are lots of wetlands where these birds can feed freely. When I arrived this time, I already had a specific place in mind. I knew where you could find the most cranes, and that's where I wanted to go for photos.

Everything changed after one evening walk with my dog.

Right after arriving, I went for a walk along the river with my beloved German Spitz. It was the beginning of spring. It turned out that the meadows by the river were flooded and had become a dining hall for the common crane couple. I changed my plans for the next day and returned to this place at dawn.

Of course, I found the same pair majestically wading through the flooded meadow. I had a great place to hide. I was standing on the edge of the flood, hidden behind a wall of reeds. The common cranes couldn't see me, but I could calmly watch them and wait for the right moment.

I was there before dawn. All the magic also happened before sunrise.

After an hour of waiting, two common cranes positioned themselves against the background of a huge tree and started screaming. The morning was frosty, so steam was coming out of their beaks.

The clanging of common cranes at dawn is a very magical experience. To this day, when I remember it, I get shivers down my spine.

I took a dozen or so photos. The sunrise was also beautiful that day. Still stunned by the scene I had witnessed, I sat down on a tree stump and stayed for a while longer to admire the beauty of nature.