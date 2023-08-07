Eden Project, Bodelva, Cornwall, England

I used to haul around both film and digital cameras when digital photography was in its infancy.
I took this photo with an old Nikon D-70 on a windy day in Cornwall while exiting a BioDerm (i.e., a large greenhouse) at the Eden Project. While taking a short walk, about 500 m away, I noticed what looked like a river of tall grass, bending and flowing with the wind.
When I took the photo, I imagined a river that cut through a wheat field and a golden grassland.
