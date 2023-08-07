Coastal Region West Of Ceduna, South Australia

West of Ceduna, in South Australia, are many areas of remote coastal dunes; this is one of them. Access to some of them is often problematic, struggling over sandy 4x4 tracks or engaging in a long walk with your camera gear. And wind can be an issue on the coast, close to the Great Australian Bight, blasting sand into every open crevice in your precious camera gear.

Using a medium format Pentax 645z with the 80-160 lens enabled a telephoto shot of this remote dune scape. I am attracted to the textures of dunes, sand, and the sensuous curves of the ever-changing wind-sculpted ridges.

I camped near here for 3 nights, and all that changed were the removal of my footprints, but when I returned about 12 months later, the scene was quite different. Although the large central dune still dominated the composition, the lesser dunes had shifted, and the entire composition had been remodelled. But I prefer this version, but that I can return to this area and find it changed intrigues me.

Most of the landscapes I photograph in southern Australia's bush, forests and deserts only change over many decades unless devastated by fire. But these dune scapes can alter within days, and certainly within a few months, can alter completely. One needs to be entirely self-sufficient to visit this area; the distances are vast, the water scarce, and mobile coverage is erratic to non-existing. The main highway leading west from Ceduna is sealed and is an excellent road, but turning off this main route can lead to dirt tracks in a variety of conditions.

