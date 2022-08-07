Upper Antelope Canyon, Page, AZ, USA

Picture Story

One of my favorite places in the world to photograph is in Page, Arizona. I was born and raised in Arizona but did not visit the slot canyons until I was in my 40's. On this trip in late July, monsoons trickled through the area in small concentrated cells of rain that cascaded along in sheets over the four days of our visited; fun to watch as they danced across the desert floor. The rain caused heightened awareness in the slot canyons as flash floods, although rare, threatened the area.

We could see dark storm clouds off to the west of us at a lower elevation over Lake Powell. We were thrilled to receive a green light from our tour guide to enter the canyon. Tripods are not allowed in this slot canyon as some of the passages are tight. There are often tours heading in both directions and tripods are considered a tripping hazard. I set my camera to 1/60 shutter speed, as it is the slowest speed I am comfortable handholding. I spent the majority of my visit capturing abstracts of the canyon at rare angles.

I love playing with the curves of these canyons. This image was created by shooting straight overhead while I braced my camera against my forehead for added stability. The light seeping through above gently touched the sandstone walls bouncing from one angular surface to another. Quartz specs catch the light that have been rounded and etched over time. The wind and water erosion has written quite a story into these canyon walls, reminding us that waters once ebbed and flowed through this land. Such a photographer's paradise.

Our tour guide provided a great deal of history about the canyons and surrounding area. The Upper Narrows are 600 ft long on flat ground, with no stairs or ladders on the tour. The Navajo People know this canyon as "Tse Bighanilini," meaning "The place where water runs through rocks!" The best times to photograph are between 10am and 1pm when the sun is passing overhead.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now