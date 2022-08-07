Pacific Rim, Tofino, Vancouver Island, BC, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

We visited Long Beach, Tofino on Vancouver island BC during May this year. From Vancouver we reached horseshoe bay by car, then crossed the bay by ferry and continued by car to long beach.

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is a 511 km² national park along the western shores of Vancouver Island. The reserve is characterized by a rugged coastline, and groups of broken islands and temperate rainforests.

Along the coastal edge, brushed by sea-spray, giant Sitka spruce dominate the Spruce Fringe forest community. The most exposed shoulder of the Spruce Fringe is stunted by wind and spray, that buffers the inner forest from the full force of Pacific weather systems.

Lofty Sitka spruce is a large, coniferous, evergreen tree growing to almost 100 meters tall, with a trunk diameter at breast height that can exceed 5 m. It is by far the largest species of spruce and the fifth-largest conifer in the world, and the third-tallest conifer species.

The early spring weather, was unpredictable and not ideal for great photography. Most of our days were over cast with intermittent drizzles and subdued light. Having lived in the desert for the past 19 years, walking among the giant trees and along the long stretches of beach was a very rejuvenating and invigorating feeling. It truly felt as if I was standing on the edge of the world.

immersed in the moment, an escape from from the old day-by-day existence.

The Pacific Rim with its hard-sand beaches, green gems of islets offshore, wild Pacific ocean waves lashing a rugged shoreline, and behind and around it the great rain forest laced with hiking trails and clear streams is a world within itself. It is what makes this area very special and photogenic.

