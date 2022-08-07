Mount Revelstoke National Park, British Columbia, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

At an elevation of 6,200 feet, this little grove sits atop Mount Revelstoke, and is easily accessed by the 26km long Meadows In The Sky parkway, a well-cared-for paved road which switchbacks it's way from the highway below to within a hundred meters of the peak.

The first snows usually hit this place before September's end, and this year is was almost the end of May before they opened the full extent of the parkway up to the public (on account of winter's snowpack).

I would have shown you a shot of the wonderful hiking trail which winds off northward from this point, but an early morning cloud had parked itself atop the mountain, and the rangers expressed some concerns over sightings of the tagged Grizzly Bears numbered 49 and 50. So, although saddened by no hiking trail nor grizzly shots, but with that cloud resting atop the mountain's crown all morning, it made quite the diffused light-show in a hush, eerie Brigadoon sort of way.

