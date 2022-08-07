    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Mount Revelstoke National Park, British Columbia, Canada

    By Wolfgang Whyte

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    At an elevation of 6,200 feet, this little grove sits atop Mount Revelstoke, and is easily accessed by the 26km long Meadows In The Sky parkway, a well-cared-for paved road which switchbacks it's way from the highway below to within a hundred meters of the peak.

    The first snows usually hit this place before September's end, and this year is was almost the end of May before they opened the full extent of the parkway up to the public (on account of winter's snowpack).

    I would have shown you a shot of the wonderful hiking trail which winds off northward from this point, but an early morning cloud had parked itself atop the mountain, and the rangers expressed some concerns over sightings of the tagged Grizzly Bears numbered 49 and 50. So, although saddened by no hiking trail nor grizzly shots, but with that cloud resting atop the mountain's crown all morning, it made quite the diffused light-show in a hush, eerie Brigadoon sort of way.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®