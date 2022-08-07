Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

While any time of year is wonderful, visiting the Glacier National Park in Montana in the fall borders on the incredible. Mid-September and each day is different, offering sunshine, clouds, rain, mists and fog. And the snow season could be just around the corner. Camping in the West Glacier area affords all kinds of recreation opportunities from hiking, biking, and water sports to enjoying Montana’s Rocky Mountain Wilderness.

Entering Glacier National Park from the west entrance is the start of the Going-to-the-Sun Road, which meanders through the park for approximately 50 miles and ends at St Mary, Montana. The road is a narrow, two lane with viewpoints and switchbacks along this “transmountain highway” that raises in elevation by over 450 feet, to 6,466 feet at Logan Pass.

We are very early risers, and arrived at the park when the cloud cover resembled fog draping down from the higher elevations. I was so extremely fortunate to get this photograph of the Weeping Wall with no traffic visible on that portion of the Going-to-the-Sun Road. The striations of the rock wall almost bear a resemblance to camera movement, and when I initially reviewed my photographs of this view, I was surprised and delighted by the patterns of the rock and water.

This photo reminds me of sights in the many national parks, as it provides diverse views within a singular photograph. Each viewpoint on the road affords different scenes, and the other photographers, tourists and vehicles, add to the passion and timing for each exciting moment. My Nikon D5200 did a great job with auto focus for this shot, adjusting the aperture to take full advantage of the lighting and lack thereof.

