Artificial Dunes, Schoorl, Netherlands

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

On a motorbike trip, I was heading home as rainclouds were coming in over the North Sea. Still I decided to have a stop near the small seaside town of Schoorl to see if the situation would be nice to photograph. Parking my bike I already noticed that the clouds were divided by the many separate showers and I practically ran to the beach with my camera. However, already at the first sight of the sea I decided to stay on top of the dunes as the remaining light was beautifully reflected by the water and the background had many shades of grey… These dunes are artificially made for extra protection of the shoreline, but obviously at high tide, they will fill the basin behind them, providing sheltered waters for recreation and wildlife. Needless to point out that I did not get home dry.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now