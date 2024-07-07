Trees, Suffolk, England

I'd just visited a friend in the beautiful city of Bath and was making my way home in the appalling winter conditions when I spotted this group of distant trees immersed and shrouded in murky rainy-type mist.
I instantly pulled over to the nearest lay-by, trying to shelter the camera as best I could from the drizzle—I took a single shot.
The 35mm film was subsequently processed and printed in my own darkroom back in Oxfordshire. I included this image in my own one-man exhibition back in 2019 with the theme was 'trees'
