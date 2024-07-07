Trees, Suffolk, England

I'd just visited a friend in the beautiful city of Bath and was making my way home in the appalling winter conditions when I spotted this group of distant trees immersed and shrouded in murky rainy-type mist.

I instantly pulled over to the nearest lay-by, trying to shelter the camera as best I could from the drizzle—I took a single shot.

The 35mm film was subsequently processed and printed in my own darkroom back in Oxfordshire. I included this image in my own one-man exhibition back in 2019 with the theme was 'trees'

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now