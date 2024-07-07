Resilient Tree, Jebel Akhdar, Oman

I photographed this dry and twisted tree trunk during a camping trip in the Oman mountains. I was in the Jebel Akhdar and camped one night in the Juniper Woods, a forested area at a high altitude.

After setting up my tent and small camp, I walked around scouting for possible interesting photographic subjects and locations. These interesting trees attracted my attention, with their dry trunks branching out into the sky. They emerged from the barren and rocky terrain, often snaking along the ground between the rock layers.

I wanted to frame one of these trees against the mountain background, so I walked for a while until I found this one. I then waited for sunset to arrive, with its golden light bathing the landscape. The sky had a few wispy clouds, complementing the whole scene.

When I judged the light to be right, I quickly took several shots. I used the wide-angle limit of my zoom lens at 10mm (15mm equivalent in 35mm terms) and took the photo very close to the tree. It may not appear so, but the tree was quite large.

I like how the wide-angle of view exaggerates perspective, making the tree the dominant element in the composition. The colour version was a good image, but upon processing the Raw file, I tried a black-and-white conversion, which is the image presented here. I think it matches the barren landscape well, stripping it of distractions and enhancing the resilience of the tree and its deep wrinkles.

