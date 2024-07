Lone Snag, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

Starting out well before sunrise to photograph snag trees just outside Glacier National Park; little did I know what an adventure it would be.

From the steep off-road climb in pitch-black pre-dawn hours to surprising and happily scaring off a couple of bears with our vehicles, this was not a location for the faint of heart. We did, however, have a beautiful sunrise to go along with several really interesting old snags that we were able to capture. Enjoy!

