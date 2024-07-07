Ground Squirrel, Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, South Africa

Our visit to the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park was fascinating!

Cape ground squirrels have some intriguing behaviours and social structures.

They live in groups and are commonly found near campsites in the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park. Here, they catch the last rays of the sun before retreating to their burrows at night. They use the sun's position as an orientation marker to hide and recover their food.

Groups consist of 2-3 adult females, up to 9 sub-adults of either sex and dependent offspring. Groups with more than three females tend to split into smaller groups. Adult males live separately and only join the group when females are in estrus.

They eat bulbs, fruits, grasses, herbs, insects, and shrubs. They forage daily and do not hoard food.

They typically do not need to drink water, as they obtain sufficient moisture from their food.

Their daily activities consist of feeding around 70% of the time, 15-20% of being vigilant, and 10% of socializing.

It's interesting how these squirrels have adapted to their environment and have developed unique strategies for survival.

What a life!