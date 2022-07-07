Haleakala Volcano, Maui, Hawaii, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The first time I went to Maui, I had a one year old, so making the early morning trek to see the sun rise at the top of Haleakala was not in the cards. Ten years later, we all woke up at 2 am, bundled up in blankets and drove 2 hours and just over 10,000 feet to the summit. What we saw that morning as the sun rose above the clouds was something I can't begin to put into words. The collective awe that everyone at the top experienced was something I will never forget.

