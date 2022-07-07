Ganges Harbour, Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

One of the most magical times to photograph sunrises here on Salt Spring Island is during the winter months when the sky can change dramatically from morning to morning from a palette of the softest pastels like sea foam blue and powdery rose to the most dazzling array of deep violet, shimmering amber and tangerine.

My Pacific Northwest home, with its unpredictable weather, often gifts us early-riser islanders with the most fantastic cloud formations—a boon for those of us seekers who always look forward to discovering unique skies and landscapes during our outings.

And one of the most well-known spots for us light chasers to catch the first light is right “downtown” in our village, Ganges where you can stroll out onto the dock and watch contentedly some days as the sun makes its gradual, unassuming ascent or be absolutely amazed as I was when I captured this image one late December morning.

The sky was rather soft-spoken at first, and then, almost imperceptibly began to transform into this incredible tango of deep pinks, oranges and mauve. And perched atop the highest tree on Grace Islet in the distance (which you can see on the right-hand side of my photo) was a Bald Eagle, bathed in the radiance of the sunrise, the inspiration for my title, “Eagle Dawn” for my series of photos from that morning. Initially, I used my telephoto lens to capture that distant scene along with the water which seemed to be made of gold leaf. But then, as the sky morphed, I began to take more photos with my zoom lens.

In my image, I love how one elliptical cloud seems to be hovering between the anchored vessels, the larger of which is our beloved tugboat, Seahorse and the way these ripples—the tell-tale signs of a seaplane’s early flight—stir the metallic reflection of that momentous morning.

I am so grateful to be living on this island where each day is literally a new adventure!

