Geological Coast, Sagres, Algarve, Portugal

My interest in photography started 4 decades ago, when studying Geology in the University. I always enjoyed being in contact with nature, so documenting geological features and landscapes whilst working the field felt natural to me. Over the years, I have become a passionate photographer, and never lost interest in the natural world. In fact, being out in the field photographing landscapes before sunrise or after sunset, is my way of escaping the stresses of a busy daily life.

One of the places I like to visit regularly is the southwest coast of Portugal, a region that is part of the Southwest Alentejo and Vicentina Coast Natural Park. In February of this year, I walked along the trail that connects the villages of Vila do Bispo and Sagres. This trail crosses some of the most spectacular viewpoints in the region.

This photo was made right after sunset near the Telheiro beach, which is located a few km north of Cape São Vicente. I had been exploring the are around the beach, which is famous for a geological feature called “angular unconformity”. We can see this surface in the photo, between the darker vertical rocks in the bottom (which are 300 million years old), and the horizontal yellow rocks in the top (which are 60 million years old). So, there was a long period during which the older rocks were uplifted and eroded, before the more recent ones were deposited.

This is a perfect example of how geology controls the landscape and the cliffs in this area. Admiring the view is a wonderful experience, enjoying the quietness of the place, with its tall cliffs, the incessant wave action, and the distant horizon. After all, it was from a nearby location that Prince Henry the Navigator planned the Age of the Discoveries.

