Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, USA

During a photography trip to Arizona in October 2021, my brother and I flew into Las Vegas and drove up through Utah on our way to Page, Arizona. Our first stop was Bryce Canyon National Park in Bryce, Utah. We arrived shortly before sunset and made our way up around Inspiration Point for some great shots. We started down Navajo Loop Trail, walking the switchbacks, and back up Queen's Garden Trail to the Rim trail making our way to Sunset Point. Before we could get to Sunset Point we were rewarded with these "cotton candy" skies as the sun was setting over the Hoodoos. No matter where you look at Bryce Canyon you will find something amazing to photograph. One of my favorite places I've traveled, and this sunset definitely made the views that much better.

