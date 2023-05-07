Road to Glencoe, Scottish Highlands, Scotland

I loved soaking in the contrasting vistas on my first road trip to Scotland. Sometimes they were very harsh, and others lush and green. Throughout the Highlands, there seemed to be so much green. And so many different tones of green.

At one point, as we were driving towards our accommodation in Glencoe, we drove through a stunning pass of undulating hills and various textures. Meanwhile, a storm was brewing. Because the road was narrow and winding, it took a while to find a place where we could pull over and get the immensity of the view. Finally, a small area appeared where I could get the car off the road and the lighting interesting. This has always been one of my favourite images of Scotland.

