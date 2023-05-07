Dyke Marsh, Virginia, USA

Dyke Marsh Fog was captured on a cold foggy December morning along the Potomac River near Alexandria, Virginia. Dyke Marsh is a wildlife preserve freshwater wetlands in the Washington metropolitan area. The National Park Service manages Dyke Marsh, which is easily accessed by the George Washington Memorial Parkway and the Mount Vernon Trail.

I hiked and drove along this area looking for foggy landscape opportunities and found dozens of compositions to photograph. The fog was moving fast in and out, making holes in the fog, allowing some filtered sunlight to light the scene with some faint highlights and then the sun would be lost in dense fog, making for many more compositions in dense fog.

There were many scenes of trees submerged in water and some on small islands surrounded by fog, creating an isolated landscape. Dyke Marsh Fog is the landscape photograph out of this series of photographs that I present to you.

