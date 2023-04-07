Yosemite National Park, California, USA

This image was made in spring as the winter thaw began. I had been in the valley in the morning, creating images of dogwood flowers and the flooded valley floor. I then made my way up the four-mile trail to Glacier Point. The climb took me through the cloud layer.

As I arrived at the destination, I could hear the roar of the waterfalls along the mist trail, but I could see nothing in the fogged-in view. However, as someone who visits the park often, I knew that given time, the clouds would rise and reveal Half Dome and the waterfalls. So I watched as people came and went with disappointment on their faces.

I kept telling the others to hang out because it would be epic when the clouds lifted. Some listened, and some did not. But patience won me the opportunity to capture this image along with others that made this trip to the park oh so memorable.

