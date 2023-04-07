Sunset Puddle, Niefern, Germany

After a rainy and stormy weekend in March, the sky broke up right before sunset. So it was a last-minute decision to go out and see what would happen. Luckily, I found a large puddle that I could use as a foreground interest.

I assume the rectangular patterns were formed by some special street construction vehicle. I like how these patterns interact with the water and the light. It shows which forces are really shaping the land in the end.

