Florence, Montana, USA

There is a beautiful wooded hill not far from our home in western Montana, where we often go hiking. There are several interconnected trails to vary the routes and keep our hikes interesting, and walking these trails right after a snowfall is one of my favorite times.

The fresh snow absorbs sounds and lays out a fresh canvas for new animal tracks. Adding to the ambiance on this day was some heavy ground fog. I kicked myself that I had forgotten my camera but I couldn't pass up this fallen pine tree with other trees hiding in the fog. Fortunately, smartphone camera technology has gotten to the point where forgetting your real camera isn't the tragedy it once was.

Today the snow has melted on most of this hillside, and we await the explosion of wildflowers sure to come in the near future.

