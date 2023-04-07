Caddo Lake, Uncertain, Texas, USA

I have seen some fantastic photos taken on this lake. So I found a tour that was going there and signed up, hoping for some foggy, moody pictures as I had seen on a website.

It was an awesome experience, going out on a pontoon every morning and evening, enjoying the water, the beautiful cypress trees, the reflections, and the great fall colors – but no fog! On our last morning there, we woke up to cool temperatures, and when we got out on the water, there was fog! We were all very excited and didn't care if we were a bit chilly while snapping away!

